NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Get Gnarly Day

Welcome to July 30th on the National Day Calendar.

If you’ve been craving some adventure in your life then National Get Gnarly Day is your day to break free. The way surfers chase after perfect waves, getting gnarly is all about doing something over the top that sets your hearts on fire.

On this day there are no excuses and if you need some inspiration, look no further than Hulda Crooks. Born in 1896, Hulda decided to take up mountain climbing at age 54. She was already an avid runner, but never considered hiking or climbing, until her husband passed away and her own struggle with pneumonia left her feeling weak.

That didn’t keep her from scaling Mount Whitney at age 66. Another 23 ascents gave her the title of Grandma Whitney. Then at age 91, Hulda climbed Mount Fuji in Japan!

On National Get Gnarly Day, get out of your head and get into your heart!

Today we also celebrate: National Cheesecake Day, National Father-in-Law Day, National Whistleblower Day, National Talk in an Elevator Day, and National System Administrator Appreciation Day.