Cookies usually come in the standard shapes of round or squares. But only one kind is synonymous with the human form, the gingerbread man. So how did this cute little cookie come to be?

Surprisingly, we have Queen Elizabeth I to thank for that. In preparing for a certain royal banquet, she instructed her baker to decorate the gingerbread to look like the world leaders and dignitaries in attendance. This was so popular that the idea made its way to the masses and with that, a tradition was born. Now that’s food for thought!

On National Gingerbread Cookie Day, run, run, as fast as you can and catch one of these tasty little creations.

Today we also celebrate National Stuffing Day and National Red Mitten Day.