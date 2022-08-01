While there are other days that celebrate friendship, National Girlfriends Day is all about the girls.

And though these two redheads were both comedians, their age gap of 22 years made them an unlikely pair. But when Lucille Ball first saw Carol Burnett in an off-Broadway show, she had to go backstage and pay her respects to this funny gal. During this very first meeting, Lucy told Carol, Kid, if you ever need me for anything, give me a call. And Carol took her up on it, when she invited Lucy on her show, a move that launched Carol’s career.

The two were lifelong friends ever since. On National Girlfriends Day celebrate the BFFs who have always got your back.

Today we also celebrate: National Raspberry Cream Pie Day, Respect for Parents Day, International Mahjong Day, and National Minority Donor Awareness Day.