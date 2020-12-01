NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Giving Tuesday

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 1st on the National Day Calendar.

Every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving we celebrate the National Day of Giving. Known on social media as Giving Tuesday this day celebrates the spirit of expressing our gratitude with action.

Perhaps the blur of hunting for deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday has already given you a mental workout.

Today we invite you to pause for a moment to consider your own good fortune. Its a gift that may not seem obvious at first, as we all feel consumed by our own needs and struggles. But the act of giving always holds the key to finding a silver lining and on National Giving Tuesday no act of kindness or charity is too small to count for those who are truly in need.

Today we also celebrate National Eat A Red Apple Day, National Pie Day, Rosa Parks Day, Bifocials At The Monitor Liberation Day, Day Without Art, and World Trick Shot Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Negotiations over NDAA bill still ongoing

2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide

KX Convo: Jason Wahl

Practices Resume

Pop Up Gallery

Air Purification

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/30

Mask Makers

Christmas Needs

ATW: Looking Ahead Towards Winter

ATW: Coaching Brothers

ATW: St. Mary's Football

ATW: Linton-HMB Football

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss