NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Giving Tuesday

Welcome to December 1st on the National Day Calendar.

Every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving we celebrate the National Day of Giving. Known on social media as Giving Tuesday this day celebrates the spirit of expressing our gratitude with action.

Perhaps the blur of hunting for deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday has already given you a mental workout.

Today we invite you to pause for a moment to consider your own good fortune. Its a gift that may not seem obvious at first, as we all feel consumed by our own needs and struggles. But the act of giving always holds the key to finding a silver lining and on National Giving Tuesday no act of kindness or charity is too small to count for those who are truly in need.

Today we also celebrate National Eat A Red Apple Day, National Pie Day, Rosa Parks Day, Bifocials At The Monitor Liberation Day, Day Without Art, and World Trick Shot Day.