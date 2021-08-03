NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Grab Some Nuts Day

Welcome to August 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

Nuts have been a healthy snack for thousands of years. The Hanging Gardens of Babylon featured pistachio trees. And the Ancient Greeks believed that hazelnuts could cure baldness.

But here in America, the most popular nut is actually a legume. And thanks to the cartoon version known as Mr. Peanut, this snack has enjoyed one of the best ad campaigns of all time.

In 1916, young Antonio Gentille submitted his drawing of the character for a contest run by Planters. The company paid him five dollars for his design, but later paid his college tuition after realizing the value of this icon.

Mr. Peanut still appears in Super Bowl ads and on National Grab Some Nuts Day we celebrate this healthy way to get some protein on the go.

