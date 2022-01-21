NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Granola Bar Day

It’s a gorgeous day and you’ve decided to summit a challenging peak.

After hours of pushing ahead through blisters and muscle cramps, your senses are rewarded with a breathtaking view. In that moment it was worth all the energy you spent but the only problem is, you’re spent! Granola bars to the rescue.

Hikers and sports enthusiasts know that these packable snacks are filled with whole grains, fruit, nuts, and seeds, that offer a burst of energy without all the junk found in candy bars. If we are being honest, there are plenty of granola bars that don’t pass for healthy food and if it matters to you, then check the labels.

But if your active lifestyle requires meals on the go, then celebrate convenience on National Granola Bar Day and take in some gorgeous new heights.

Today we also celebrate: National Hugging Day, Squirrel Appreciation Day, and National Hyaluronic Acid Day.