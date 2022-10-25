The name may not sound very nice, but there’s something great about a greasy spoon. I don’t mean a utensil you need to wash, I’m talking about a good old-fashioned diner.

Since the 1920s, diners have been an American favorite, and there’s no better place to get a quick meal, especially late at night. The best thing on the menu is probably fried, so just for today, go ahead and gobble down a plate of fries, onion rings, or fried chicken. Even the healthiest person has a soft spot for some greasy food now and again.

On National Greasy Food Day, celebrate this excuse for sidling up to the counter at your favorite local diner and taking the plunge.

Today we also celebrate: National Merri Music Day, Sourest Day, and Chucky, the Notorious Killer Doll Day.