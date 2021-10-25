NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Greasy Food Day

The name may not sound very nice, but there’s something great about a greasy spoon. I don’t mean a utensil you need to wash, I’m talking about a good old fashioned diner.

Since the 1920s, diners have been an American favorite, and there’s no better place to get a quick meal, especially a late night one. And what’s the best thing on the menu? Its a matter of taste, but whatever it is, its probably fried.

Yes, we try to avoid fried foods most of the time, but every so often, its great to live a little and gobble down a plate of fries, onion rings, or fried chicken. Even the healthiest person has a soft spot for some greasy food now and again.

On National Greasy Food Day, celebrate this excuse for sidling up to the counter at your favorite local diner and taking the plunge.

Today we also celebrate: Sourest Day and Chucky, The Notorious Killer Doll Day