While pot pies have been around since ancient Rome, today we celebrate our love of this perfect comfort food that we find truly American.

Almost every culture has a recipe for savory filling baked between two flakey crusts, but some of these recipes are best left behind. For example, it may seem crazy that anyone would enjoy a dinner that included a live bird bursting out of a pie, but this Roman tradition existed up until the 16th century in England. Today we take pride in our rich heritage of hearty stews baked into a flaky crust that makes many Americans nostalgic.

On National Great American Pot Pie Day enjoy this delicious national treasure.

Today we also celebrate: National Checkers Day and Dogs in Politics Day, National Brave Day, National Teal Talk Day, National Snack Stick Day, Restless Legs Awareness Day, Innergize Day, Celebrate Bisexuality Day, and National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.