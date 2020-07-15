NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Gummi Worm Day

If you want to feed your inner child you have to find a way to play with your food.

In 1922, German candy maker Hans Reigel invented Gummi candy. Nearly 60 years later, Gummi Bears were sold in America for the first time and became a huge hit.

The American candy company Trolli saw the success of the cute little bears and decided to run in the opposite direction with the gummi worm.

The idea was simple: Kids love candy as much as they love gross stuff. Gummi worms are delicious, and they gross out parents. And the super sour flavors kick up the ick factor and heighten the kids only appeal.

On National Gummi Worm Day, dig up some of these sweet and sour creepy crawlers that are both a trick and a treat for your inner child.

