NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hammock Day

Summertime is all about the simple life, and there’s no better way to catch some z’s between two trees than by swinging in a hammock.

Dating back thousands of years, the sling bed was used in Central America to protect people from dirt and bugs. European explorers of the 17th Century discovered its comfortable convenience, and naval ships used them to save space in close quarters.

Today backpackers still enjoy a good nights sleep in this portable bed that doesn’t weigh them down. No matter where you’re headed this Summer, from the adventurous trek to a staycation in the yard, your siesta is better when you’re swinging in the breeze.

On National Hammock Day, celebrate the easiest way to rock yourself to sleep.

