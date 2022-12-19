In 1949, Bill and Dorothy Harmsen founded Jolly Rancher in Golden, Colorado. They chose the name because it sounded friendly and had a bit of western flair to it. Originally, the Harmsen’s sold ice cream, chocolate, and candy, but because ice cream sales plummeted during the winter months, they focused their business on producing hard candies. The first flavors were grape, apple, and fire stix.

While these flavors are still going strong, most people put watermelon, blue raspberry, and cherry on top. Today, Jolly Rancher produces the most popular hard candy of all time proving that a little perseverance can pay off big!

On National Hard Candy Day, savor the long lasting flavor of a candy that sticks with you.

Today we also celebrate National Oatmeal Muffin Day.