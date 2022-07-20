When King George VI visited the United States in 1939, FDR hosted him at his Hyde Park estate. In the weeks prior to the event word got out that an American picnic featuring hot dogs would be served to the English King and Queen rather than a fancy state dinner.

This news caused such a stir that First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt had to address it. And while the queen was heard to say, “How do you eat this?” as she had never had a hot dog before, the king loved them so much that he asked for seconds.

On National Hot Dog Day, fire up the grill and enjoy this summertime favorite fit for a king and queen.

Today we also celebrate: National Fortune Cookie Day, National Lollipop Day, National Moon Day, and National Pennsylvania Day.