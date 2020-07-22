NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hot Dog Day

Welcome to July 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

Coney Island, New York is home to Nathans, the worlds most famous hot dog place. It opened for business in 1916 and kicked off an event that still happens every year.

Nathans 4th of July hot-dog eating contest draws a crowd from around the world and even features an old-time carnival barker, who announces each contestant as if they were prizefighters. The reigning champion is Joey Chestnut from Kentucky, who holds the world record for eating 74 hot-dogs in just 10 minutes!

On National Hot Dog Day celebrate this All-American favorite, and if anyone gives you grief for eating for more than one, just tell them you’re training for Coney Island.

