If you are a fan of the ice cream sandwich, you can thank a pushcart salesman, who invented the treat in 1899. Though his name remains a mystery, it is believed that this inventor peddled his creation for one penny, in the Bowery neighborhood of New York City.

Carts soon popped up everywhere and by 1940, ice cream sandwiches were sold in grocery stores nationwide. Today it is estimated that around 48 sandwiches are consumed every second in the United States alone. Certain brands make almost 100,000 sandwiches a week. And around 50 percent of all ice cream sandwiches are consumed on the Eastern Seaboard.

On National Ice Cream Sandwich Day celebrate this classic treat that never goes out of style.

