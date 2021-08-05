NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National IPA Day

Welcome to August 5th on the National Day Calendar.

In the late 1700s, the British Empire spanned the globe, and one of its largest colonies was India. The Brits living there demanded goods from back home, which created a significant trade route between the two countries.

One of the most popular imports was beer, which didn’t age well when it was shipped to warmer climates. George Hodgson of the Bow Brewery came up with a solution. He brewed a lighter beer called “pale ale”, then increased the amount of alcohol and hops in order to prevent spoilage.

The downside was that the hops would lose their fruity flavor and produce a bitter taste. And so India Pale Ale was born.

Some say this drink is an acquired taste, but on National IPA Day we celebrate beer that really went the distance.

