NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Irish Coffee Day

On a cold, wet day in 1942, weary travelers to the small Shannon Airport in Southern Ireland found their way to a restaurant run by Joe Sheridan.

To warm his guests, Joe served them hot coffee spiked with whiskey and topped with a pillow of whipped cream. One of these guests was travel writer Stanton Delaplane who brought the idea of Irish coffee to the owners of the Buena Vista Cafe in California in 1952. Intrigued by his story they tried to recreate the flavor but concluded that it required a pilgrimage of their own to Joe’s restaurant.

Their efforts were rewarded with the secret to floating the whipped cream on top and the authentic flavor has been enjoyed Stateside ever since. On National Irish Coffee Day, celebrate the folks who went the distance to bring us this cold weather cure.

Today we also celebrate: National Plan for Vacation Day, National Florida Day, and National Opposite Day.