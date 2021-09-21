NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National IT Professional Day

Now more than ever the world is held together by information technology.

If IT makes you crazy as a business owner, then rejoice in the fact that IT professionals can tackle the heavy lifting. From desktops to laptops, no one untangles your tech issues like an IT professional. And while you may not have hung out in high school, you’re going to want a nerd in your corner when your server goes down.

End users can celebrate too, as that quality experience you enjoy is no accident. You can probably thank a whole host of geeks, who work hard to create and maintain our virtual experiences.

On National IT Professional Day, celebrate the unsung heroes who keep the digital world safe and humming.

Today we also celebrate: National Chai Day, National Pecan Cookie Day, National New York Day, International Day of Peace, World’s Alzheimer’s Day, and World Gratitude Day.