NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Jukebox Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to November 25th on the National Day Calendar.

When Thomas Edison invented the phonograph in the late 1800s, the machines were far too expensive for most people to own. So businesses opened listening parlors, where people could pay a nickel to listen to a song. These machines came to be known as nickelodeons.

The cool thing about them was that you could listen with friends as each nickelodeon was equipped with 4 listening horns. Eventually, these machines were able to play multiple records and were designed with amplifiers.

The enduring appeal of the jukebox is that music is fun, but when you share it with friends who are home for the holidays it could become your new favorite tradition.

On National Jukebox Day, drop a few coins in the machine and dance the night away. There’s always tomorrow for cooking the turkey.

Today we also celebrate National Tie One On Day, National Parfait Day, National Play Day With Dad, Blasé’ Day, Shopping Reminder Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC NOV 25

Minot Minotauros

UMary Men's Basketball

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

Williston Schools Merger

More EBT Applications

2020 Census

ID Backlog

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

Meals on Wheels

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss