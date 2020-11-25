NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Jukebox Day

Welcome to November 25th on the National Day Calendar.

When Thomas Edison invented the phonograph in the late 1800s, the machines were far too expensive for most people to own. So businesses opened listening parlors, where people could pay a nickel to listen to a song. These machines came to be known as nickelodeons.

The cool thing about them was that you could listen with friends as each nickelodeon was equipped with 4 listening horns. Eventually, these machines were able to play multiple records and were designed with amplifiers.

The enduring appeal of the jukebox is that music is fun, but when you share it with friends who are home for the holidays it could become your new favorite tradition.

On National Jukebox Day, drop a few coins in the machine and dance the night away. There’s always tomorrow for cooking the turkey.

