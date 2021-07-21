NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Junk Food Day

Welcome to July 21st on the National Day Calendar.

If your taste for junk food is starting to wane, it might be time for a taste bud vacation. Packaged foods, in one form or another, took off in the 1800s when the process became commercial.

While snacks that come in cans, bottles and cellophane are not necessarily more appealing, the added sugar, salt and fat are downright addicting. Enjoy a guilt free excursion today with a virtual tour of snacks from around the globe.

Our Aussie friends are celebrating National Lamington Day with sponge cake squares covered in chocolate and coconut. In Canada, the favorite messy snack is poutine or French fries covered in cheese and gravy. And across the pond there are Jaffa Cakes, Crepes and Arancini.

You may not be able to hop a plane for all your cravings, but on National Junk Food Day, you can certainly appreciate the convenience of your hometown favorites.

Today we also celebrate National Be Someone Day, and National Hot Dog Day.