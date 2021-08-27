NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Just Because Day

When was the last time you did something just because? Have you ever stopped to think about what saying yes instead of no might do for your life?

For Shonda Rhimes it all started at a family Thanksgiving dinner when her sister pointed out that she always said no to everything! When the self-proclaimed introvert challenged herself to a year of saying yes instead, the results changed her life!

She ended up writing a best selling book, delivering a TedTalk and producing the Emmy award winning television show, “Greys Anatomy”. The writer and producer describes the feeling of triumph that comes from doing things that scare you.

On National Just Because Day, celebrate the life changing habits that may come from simply saying yes.

Today we also celebrate: National Pots De Creme Day