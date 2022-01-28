In 1924 the jazz band The Mound City Blue Blowers had a big hit with their song Arkansas Blues. They charmed audiences wherever they played, though the instruments they used were a bit unconventional.

There was a banjo, a comb, a suitcase, a broom, and a kazoo. It’s not often that this last one steals the spotlight from the rest of the band, but Dick Slevin, the kazoo player, even had kazoo solos on a few of their records. Nowadays, this overlooked instrument has become nothing more than a kids toy, but for a few years back in the early days of Jazz, the kazoo was the toast of the town.

On National Kazoo Day, break out your own pocket-sized noisemaker and see what all the buzz was about.

Today we also celebrate: National Big Wig Day, Data Privacy Day, National Blueberry Pancake Day, National Fun at Work Day, and National Gift of the Ladybug Day.