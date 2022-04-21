Most of us know that kindergarten is where kids make the leap from learning at home to learning at school.

This very important stage of child development was recognized by a German teacher, Friedrich Wilhelm August Frobel in 1837. He is credited with starting the first kindergarten in Blankenburg Germany. Realizing that children learn through play and experience, his class was designed to ease the transition at this crucial stage of life.

Here in the United States, the first kindergarten was opened in Watertown, Wisconsin in 1856, but it wasn’t formally adopted nationwide until 1873. Today more than ever we appreciate those special first teachers who make a difference in the lives of our children.

On National Kindergarten Day, we celebrate this gentle garden that allows our kids to truly grow.

