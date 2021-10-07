NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National LED Light Day

On this day in 2014, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to the inventors of blue light emitting diodes.

What’s so significant about that you ask? Apparently, the shorter wavelength of the color blue was the trickiest one to reproduce. With it came the invention of the white LED light.

Today we take for granted the brightness of this bulb, which appeals to our eyes and saves energy. Though you may not be aware of the difference, your senses are naturally drawn to the color consistency and comforting high quality of the LED light.

Beyond their ability to attract us like a moth to a flame, the longer lasting bulbs are a clear winner. On National LED Light Day, celebrate the big impact of small waves.

Today we also celebrate: National Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day, National Inner Beauty Day, National Frappe Day, and National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day.