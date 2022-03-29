The recipe for chiffon cake was a closely guarded secret for decades. While angel food cake was already popular in the 1920s, Henry Baker believed it could be better.

The insurance salesman turned caterer worked feverishly on his combination of ingredients. Then in 1927, he stumbled on the perfect method for creating a rich but airy cake. Sure that he had struck gold, Henry offered his services to the Brown Derby restaurant in Los Angeles. This place catered to the Hollywood elite and for the next 20 years, Henry’s claim to fame was being the only person to bake this proprietary recipe.

Finally, in 1947 he sold it to General Mills for an undisclosed amount. On National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day celebrate a golden bite of baking history that’s too good to keep all to yourself.

Today we also celebrate: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, National Nevada Day, and National Vietnam War Veterans Day.