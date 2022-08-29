The sunny yellow citrus fruit that brightens our ice tea and drinks turns out to be mighty useful around the house. Did you know that lemon juice freshens your garbage disposal and takes the stains out of your sink? Of course, we know that it prevents apples from browning, but did you know it works on veggies too?

Try the same trick on cauliflower or give wilted lettuce a lift by soaking it in water with the juice of one lemon. It can also brighten hair and fingernails and can be used in place of deodorant. Of course, it still tastes great in lemonade, which is probably the best use of all.

On National Lemon Juice Day, celebrate the multipurpose wonder of this mighty little fruit.

Today we also celebrate National Chop Suey Day and According to Hoyle Day.