If you’re taking things easy on this sunny Summer day, then boy do we have the dessert for you. Bright as the sun and as easy as pie a lemon meringue would do nicely right about now.

Though lemons grow year-round and nothing brightens up a meal come rain or shine quite like lemon juice, it’s time to bake up this old-fashioned shortbread crust with tangy yellow custard topped with fluffy clouds of sweet meringue. It’s rumored that Elizabeth Goodfellow first whipped up the dessert in the 19th century when she also founded one of the first cooking schools in America.

On National Lemon Meringue Pie Day, celebrate with an all-time classic that reminds us of sunshine in the clouds.

Today we also celebrate National Relaxation Day and National Leathercraft Day.