Why are there so many different pasta shapes? You might think it’s silly to make a fuss over such things, but to the Italians, everything has a reason.

Some pastas like fettucini are flat and broad and made for holding cream sauce. Others like spaghetti are rounded in shape and perfect for tomato-based sauces. And the best of both worlds is the elliptical shape of linguini, which means little tongues. For the people of Genoa, linguini is a 400 hundred-year-old tradition. The region also boasts its pesto and seafood.

We find it’s best not to argue with tradition. On National Linguini Day, let these little tongues loose and don’t forget to clam up.

