NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Lipstick Day

If you love to get attention for your perfect pucker then you’re in good company. Despite the controversy over lipstick throughout the ages, there are some famous folks who have approved of its use. George Washington himself wore lip rouge. Winston Churchill believed that lip color boosted morale in an excellent way.

On the other hand, Queen Victoria thought it was impolite to color your lips and in the 1770s, British Parliament banned lipstick, calling it a devilish attempt to trick men into marriage.

Some associated lipstick with witchcraft and occasionally it contained poisonous additives. Today, our lips are liberated with multiple shades from shocking red to barely pink.

On National Lipstick Day, celebrate your signature shade.

