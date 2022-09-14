If you think you’re not creative, think again. Most of us spend at least a little time each day thinking outside the box. On National Live Creative Day, it’s all about changing things up to give your conscious brain a break from trying to keep it all in check.

Try tuning into a show that is halfway finished and let your mind fill in the missing plot info or back story. Or consider taking a different route along the way to doing errands. Whenever you can break up your routine, you give your brain a chance to explore some uncharted territory, before it can give you the same excuses for why you’re not an artist or musician.

On National Live Creative Day, expand your perspective on what it means to be original.

Today we also celebrate: National-Cream Filled Donut Day, National Parents Day Off, National Sober Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day, and National Virginia Day.