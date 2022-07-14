Thomas Jefferson was a true renaissance man. The third United States President completed the Louisiana Purchase, founded the University of Virginia, and even invented the swivel chair.

But one thing you may not know is that Jefferson introduced us to macaroni and cheese. He first tasted the dish while visiting France. Once Jefferson got home, he experimented with the recipe to get it just right. Unfortunately, not everyone gave his mac and cheese a thumbs up. Maybe serving it at a State dinner was not the best approach, but today folks give him credit for the popularity of the dish.

On National Mac And Cheese Day, we celebrate this favorite comfort food and the Founding Father who endorsed it.

Today we also celebrate: National Nude Day, National Grand Marnier Day, and National Tape Measure Day.