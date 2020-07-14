NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Mac & Cheese Day

Who doesn’t love a bowl of mac and cheese?

What you may not know is how this staple of comfort foods made its way to America.

Today, we learn about the Presidential seal of approval that moved mac and cheese across the pond.

Thomas Jefferson was a true renaissance man. The third United States President completed the Louisiana Purchase, founded the University of Virginia, and even invented the swivel chair. But something you may not know is that Jefferson introduced us to macaroni and cheese. He first tasted the dish while visiting France and experimented with his own version to get the recipe just right. Unfortunately, not all of Jefferson’s guests at a State dinner gave the casserole a thumbs up.

You can’t win them all. But mac and cheese caught on with the public and is still around to this day as a favorite meal for kids and those of us who are kids at heart.

On National Mac & Cheese Day serve up your own favorite recipe and stick a feather in the cap of the guy who knew how to spot a trend

