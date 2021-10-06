NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Mad Hatter Day

In the middle of Alice’s trip through Wonderland, she stopped for a tea party that was hosted by the Hatter. Yes, that’s right, the characters name isn’t the Mad Hatter, though that’s how we all know him.

The phrase mad as a hatter was popular at the time that Lewis Carrol wrote his book, and since the character was a bit crazy, the name stuck.

As for the phrase itself, hat makers in the 1800s used mercury to manufacture felt hats. Prolonged exposure to this chemical led to mercury poisoning, which caused irritability, memory loss and slurred speech. Sounds like the fictional host of the tea party in Wonderland!

On National Mad Hatter Day, celebrate with a spot of tea and your silliest hat.

Today we also celebrate: National Walk to School Day, National Pumpkin Seed Day, National Plus Size Appreciation Day, National Orange Wine Day, National Noodle Day, National German-American Day, National Coffee With a Cop Day, and National Coaches Day.