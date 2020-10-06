NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Mad Hatter Day

Welcome to October 6th on the National Day Calendar.

In the middle of Alice’s trip through Wonderland, she stopped for a tea party hosted by the Hatter. Yes, that’s right. The characters name isn’t the Mad Hatter, though that’s how we all know him.

The phrase mad as a hatter was popular at the time and since the character was a bit crazy, the name stuck. As for the phrase itself, hat makers in the 1800s used mercury to manufacture felt hats.

Prolonged exposure to this chemical led to mercury poisoning, which caused irritability, memory loss, and slurred speech all of which applied to the fictional host of the tea party in Wonderland.

On National Mad Hatter Day, bust out some silly hats and have yourself a spot of tea.

Today we also celebrate National German-American Day, National Noddle Day, National Plus Size Appreciation Day, National Orange Wine Day, National Fruit at Work Day, and National Coaches Day.

