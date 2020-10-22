NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Make a Dog’s Day

Welcome to October 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

There are lots of days that celebrate our furry friends but this one is all about the most loyal. For the dogs who have stood by our side through thick and thin today is all about them. It doesn’t take much to please our pups, an extra long walk or a special treat would do, and what most dogs crave is quality time with their owners.

Pet stores stock everything you need to pamper your pooch at just about every price point. And if you haven’t had a dog in a while, there are nearly 3.3 million shelter dogs seeking a forever home. This could be the day that you make a dogs biggest dream come true.

On National Make a Dog’s Day, go the extra mile for the pets that been by your side come rain or shine.

