When Mariano Martinez began serving frozen margaritas at his restaurant in the 1970s, most people loved the new version of this drink. But his bartenders complained that it took too much time and preparation to make them. Martinez found a solution at a 7 Eleven convenience store.

He noticed the Slurpee machine and thought it could easily make a large batch of margaritas. Using a soft-serve ice cream machine, he began experimenting with recipes to get the consistency of the margaritas just right. Eventually, he found the perfect mixture of tequila, simple syrup, and water. And voila! A new twist on an old favorite was born.

On National Margarita Day enjoy your favorite version of this perfect celebration drink.

Today we also celebrate: World Spay Day, National Supermarket Employee Day, National California Day, and National Cook a Sweet Potato Day.