NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Matchmaker Day

Welcome to August 31st on the National Day Calendar.

Before online dating sites, the art of matchmaking was devised by a few brave souls who were willing to fire cupids arrows.

Though the comic and tragic results are portrayed in Will Smith’s movie Hitch, there are some couples whose romances have been successfully arranged.

When Katie Couric trusted her friends with the delicate task of setting up a blind date after her first husband passed, John Molner became her new perfect match.

Meghan Markles only question to her friends that recommended Prince Harry, was: Is he nice? It appears that this fairy tale match ended nicely.

And while not all celebrities can claim marital bliss, we think John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are doing just fine with two kids and two careers from two sides of the pond. Whoever put them together deserves two thumbs up.

On National Matchmaker Day heres to the chemistry that no algorithm can find.

Today, we also celebrate National Trail Mix Day