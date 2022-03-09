Today’s forecast, is cloudy with a chance of meatballs. But don’t worry, they won’t be falling from the sky. National Meatball Day is a purely American celebration of a thoroughly American food.

That’s right, you won’t find meatballs on the menu when you’re traveling through Italy, where they are called polpettes. But you will find them practically everywhere else. Even IKEA is known for their tasty Swedish meatballs and no you don’t have to assemble them yourself. More than one billion meatballs are served at the 430 stores every year.

It is supposed that meatballs started off in Persia and caught on as a convenient way to quickly cook up almost any type of meat. And if variety is your thing you can sample more than 54 variations at the Meatball Shop in New York City.

Celebrate National Meatball Day with your favorite pasta and sauce or make this world traveler the main event.

Today we also celebrate: National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, National Barbie Day, National Crab Meat Day, and National Get Over It Day.