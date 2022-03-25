The Medal of Honor is a distinction bestowed upon our military for extraordinary acts of service. In the case of Teddy Roosevelt, it was awarded by a President far into the future for his acts of apparent defiance during the Spanish American War.

Colonel Roosevelt grew impatient as progress was stalled on a charge of the San Juan hill. He managed to convince his immediate supervisor to allow his Rough Riders to push ahead. With only four or five men, Teddy became the first American to arrive in the Spanish trenches. As more American soldiers were inspired to follow, the tide of this battle was turned.

While Roosevelt was nominated for a Medal of Honor during his time, his incredible bravery was awarded posthumously in 2001 by President Clinton. On National Medal of Honor Day, we remember the more than 3500 souls who have received this award by going above and beyond the call of duty.

Today we also celebrate: National Lobster Newburg Day and Tolkien Reading Day