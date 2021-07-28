NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Milk Chocolate Day

Welcome to July 28th on the National Day Calendar.

Most people give credit to the Mayans and Aztecs for bringing us drinking chocolate but today we celebrate the sweet candy bars that most of us crave.

It was a Dutch chemist who invented the process of separating cocoa butter from cacao in the early 1800’s. But in 1875 when Daniel Peter mixed powdered milk with chocolate liquor, the milk chocolate lovers rejoiced.

Chocolate is loved all over the world and here in North America is no exception, but did you know that a whopping 71 percent of us prefer the sweeter milk chocolate to the dark chocolate kind? Sure we know that dark chocolate counts as a health food, but calorie rich milk chocolate has a smooth way of winning us over.

Companies such as Hershey’s make out either way, but on National Milk Chocolate Day, celebrate the sweet side of this debate.

Today we also celebrate: Buffalo Soldiers Day and National Waterpark Day.