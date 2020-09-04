NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Newspaper Carrier Day

Welcome to September 4th on the National Day Calendar.

When a young boy answered an ad in the New York Sun, looking for steady men to sell newspapers, little did he know he would change history.

On this day in 1833, 10 year old Barney Flaherty answered the call as a steady man. His attitude was so sincere that Benjamin Day, the newspapers publisher, hired him on the spot. And the infamous street corner shout of: Get your papers here! was heard around the city.

In 1960, The Newspaper Carrier Hall of Fame was created. It honors some of the more illustrious newspaper carriers, including Martin Luther King Jr., Warren Buffet, and John Wayne.

On National Newspaper Carrier Day give an extra shout out to the folks who carry on this tradition and if your paper always lands on the porch you might even give them a tip.