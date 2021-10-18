NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National No Beard Day

Alexander the Great is considered one of the most powerful rulers in human history. But legend has it that he is also responsible for a custom that lives on to this day. Men shaving their faces.

In 331 BC, Alexander lost a key battle in which he witnessed Persian soldiers grabbing his men by their beards and holding them in place in order to stab them with spears. Before they fought the Persian army again, Alexander ordered his troops to shave their beards.

His army won the next battle and he went on to conquer the Persians and controlled the largest Empire in the world.

You may find yourself grumbling as you’re shaving for work today, but on National No Beard Day, you can celebrate the fact that nicking yourself with a razor isn’t as bad as getting poked with a spear.

