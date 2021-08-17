NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Nonprofit Day

Nonprofit organizations are the backbones of our communities. They inspire everyday folks to rise to the needs of those in their communities. Everything from reading to a child to performing surgery can be donated, thanks to organizations and capable people coming together.

For those who want to lend a helping hand but aren’t sure how, the nonprofit Do Something offers an opportunity to connect with any number of campaigns. It’s geared toward young people and allows users to select their interests and designate the amount of free time they are able to give.

The good news is that no matter what your status is in life, there is likely a project that needs your help. On National Nonprofit Day, celebrate your own spirit of giving with the charity of your choice.

Today we also celebrate: National Massachusetts Day, National I LOVE My Feet Day!, National Thrift Shop Day, and Black Cat Appreciation Day