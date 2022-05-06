In the midst of the Civil War, an unlikely hero emerged. This person was not a soldier or even a politician.

Clara Barton, a trained nurse, was working as a patent clerk, when she decided to leave her civilian post to serve in the conflict. She attended the sick and injured troops on both sides of the front line, bringing food and medical attention wherever it was needed most.

This earned Clara Barton the unofficial distinction of being an Angel of the Battlefield. She went on to found the American Red Cross and is celebrated today by both the North and the South.

On National Nurses Day we celebrate the hard working people with the same dedication and courage found on our front lines today.

