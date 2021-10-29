NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Oatmeal Day

Samuel Johnson, creator of the first proper English dictionary, was no fan of oatmeal.

In his definition, he called it, “A grain which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people.”

His friend James Boswell, a Scotsman, replied, “Aye, and that’s why England has such fine horses, and Scotland such fine people.”

If you’re one of these fine people, you know how good oatmeal can be. It may not be the most exciting breakfast food, but it is perfect for chilly mornings. Add some fruit, honey, or syrup, and you’ve got a tasty and healthy start to your day.

On National Oatmeal Day, celebrate with a bowl of the good stuff, or even a batch of oatmeal cookies. And if you’ve got a horse, feel free to share the love.

Today we also celebrate: World Stroke Day, National Pharmacy Buyer Day, National Hermit Day, National Frankenstein Friday, National Cat Day, and National Breadstick Day.