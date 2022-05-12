Look how far you have come. Not in the sense of evaluating your life. I’m talking about the miles you have gone in your vehicle.

If you take a look at your car’s odometer, you may be surprised at the mileage you’ve racked up. The odometer was invented in the 1600s to track how far horse-drawn wagons traveled. The first odometer for an automobile appeared in 1903, and its been helpful ever since for knowing when it’s time for an oil change or other maintenance.

On National Odometer Day, celebrate progress and the latest inventions such as watches that even keep track of our steps!

Today we also celebrate: National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, National Limerick Day, and National Nutty Fudge Day.