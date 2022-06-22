It’s not often that a fried food becomes a lightning rod for controversy, but on June 10, 2007, that’s exactly what happened to onion rings.

After 6 seasons, The Sopranos took its final bow. But rather than the series ending with a bang, it ended with the main character sitting in a diner, eating an onion ring. The frustration at this show’s big finale is understandable, but so is the moment of solace that Tony Soprano gets from this diner grub.

Usually, french fries get all the love, but there’s really nothing better with a burger than a crispy order of onion rings. Whether thickly battered or lightly fried, this comfort food is absolute heaven.

On National Onion Rings Day, hook up your meal with the side dish that truly satisfies.

Today we also celebrate: National Chocolate Eclair Day, National HVAC Tech Day, and National Kissing Day.