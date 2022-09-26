Today we celebrate a 30,000-year-old breakfast food, the pancake. That’s right, the Stone Age folks were eating pancakes. Though they are not exactly featured on the menu of any cave paintings, scientists did find pancakes in the stomach of Otzi the Iceman, who dates back 5,300 years!

Even Shakespeare wrote about pancakes during Elizabethan England, and apparently quality cakes mattered. In a quote from the play As You Like It, a certain knight swore on his honor they were good pancakes. Sounds like a serious oath. Whether you call them hot cakes, crepes, or johnnycakes, don’t settle for anything ordinary.

On National Pancake Day, I celebrate with a dash of vanilla in the batter!

Today we also celebrate: National Johnny Appleseed Day, National Family Day, National Situational Awareness Day, National Dumpling Day, National Compliance Officer Day, and National Shamu the Whale Day.