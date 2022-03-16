National Panda Day celebrates one of the world’s most beloved bears. And if you’ve ever seen one in person, count yourself lucky.

These guys like to keep to themselves. Pandas can only produce cubs every few years, so the odds are not exactly in their favor. But conservation groups take their job seriously, and research over the last three decades has revealed that by preserving bamboo forests, pandas stand a fighting chance.

Contrary to the popular Kung Fu cartoons, pandas graze on bamboo leaves and not on steamed dumplings. They are very shy and it’s recommended that you whisper around them when visiting the zoo.

On National Panda Day share your love for these rare bears, that unite the world in our affection for them.

Today we also celebrate: National SBDC Day, National Curl Crush Day, National Artichoke Hearts Day, National Everything You Do is Right Day, and National Freedom of Information Day.