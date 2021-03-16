NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Panda Day

Welcome to March 16th on the National Day Calendar.

National Panda Day celebrates one of the worlds most beloved bears. And if you’ve ever seen one in person, count yourself lucky. These guys like to keep to themselves.

Pandas can only produce cubs every few years, so the odds are not exactly in their favor. But conservation groups take their job seriously, and research over the last three decades has revealed that by preserving bamboo forests, pandas stand a fighting chance.

Contrary to the popular Kung Fu cartoons, pandas graze on bamboo leaves and not on dumplings.

They are very shy and it’s recommended that you whisper around them when visiting the zoo.

On National Panda Day, share your love for these rare bears who unite the world in our affection for them.

Today we also celebrate National Artichoke Hearts Day, National Everything You Do is Right Day, National Freedom of Information Day, National Curl Crush Day, and World Social Work day.

